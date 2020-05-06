As noted on Tuesday at this link, AEW announced that Dasha Kuret (Dasha Gonzalez, Dasha Fuentes in WWE) is one of the competitors on The Rock's Titan Games 2020 competition series. The second season will kick off on Monday, May 25 with a two-hour premiere on NBC.

Rock took to Twitter today and responded to AEW's tweet, praising Dasha.

"@DashaKuret is a bad ass and was a relentless competitor. The wrestling world will be very proud of her performances on our @nbctitangames," Rock wrote.

Dasha responded with several emojis and wrote, "Day made!!! Thanks for the shout out @TheRock"

In related tweets, we noted over the weekend how several stars and brands sent Happy Birthday wishes to The Great One as he celebrated his 48th on Saturday. One of these tweets was from WWE Superstar Billie Kay. The Rock responded to Kay's well wishes and called her one of his favorite WWE Superstars.

He wrote back to Kay, "Appreciate this, BK. One of my favs. Stay healthy and safe. Keep kickin ass!!"

AEW announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross commented on how Rock was one of the greatest WWE acquisitions ever.

Rock responded, "Means a lot JR. Appreciate these words and always proud of what we were able to accomplish together. No steak eaters!!"

Rock had a similar response to 2020 WWE Hall of Famer JBL, who shared a photo of the two legends with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. JBL wrote, "Hard work and incredible God given talent has made you the biggest movie star in the world. Being a great dude has made you someone that all of us who have known you so happy, and proud, for all your success."

"Thank you, my friend. We've torn a few muscles, spilled some blood and travels some long roads together. Appreciate you both. #legends," Rock wrote back to JBL.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry tweeted a photo from their Nation of Domination days and Rock responded with, "Defining times in our career. Appreciate you, brother. You're a legend and inspiration. #nod [raised fist emoji]"

For those who missed it before, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted Rock and praised him as a hard worker and The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment.

"Thank you, Vince! Our bond will always always be special & invaluable. Cheers to earning every opportunity, committing to the audience and always being the hardest worker in the room. [tumbler glass emoji]," Rock wrote back to his former boss.

You can see those related tweets below, along with a friendly exchange between The Great One and Kevin Owens:

Please don't. The last bird feeder you sent, came with birds inside. Dead birds. But we're friends, so f--k it go ahead and send some more feeders.

Thanks for the birthday love, brother ????

Those were plastic!!! I thought they'd go well with your decor. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 3, 2020

