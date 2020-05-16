AEW announced the lineup for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel.
As promised by AEW President Tony Khan, the promotion is doing another stacked lineup for this week's show.
* Dani Jordyn vs. Hikaru Shida
* Clutch Adams vs. QT Marshall
* Jason Cade vs. Marko Stunt
* Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) vs. Musa and Lee Johnson
* Shawn Dean vs. Fenix
* Jon Cruz vs. Luther
* Private Party vs. Ryan Rembrandt and Mike Reed
* Alan Angels vs. Sammy Guevara
* Serpentico vs. Darby Allin
If you thought last week's episode of #AEW Dark was stacked.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 16, 2020
Wait till you see what we have for you this coming Tuesday!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/F1VomXco7J