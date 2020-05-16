AEW announced the lineup for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel.

As promised by AEW President Tony Khan, the promotion is doing another stacked lineup for this week's show.

* Dani Jordyn vs. Hikaru Shida

* Clutch Adams vs. QT Marshall

* Jason Cade vs. Marko Stunt

* Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) vs. Musa and Lee Johnson

* Shawn Dean vs. Fenix

* Jon Cruz vs. Luther

* Private Party vs. Ryan Rembrandt and Mike Reed

* Alan Angels vs. Sammy Guevara

* Serpentico vs. Darby Allin