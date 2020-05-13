AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter last night and thanked fans for watching AEW Dark on YouTube.

Khan continues to feature indie talents on Dark, and said next week's show will be another "Double Dark" edition.

"I'm glad our fans enjoyed tonight's Double #AEWDark! It was great to have so many of our top stars return to action + great to see many up & coming independent wrestlers get a chance! Let's do it again next week, another Double Dark for you all!," Khan tweeted.

This week's Dark episode featured Luther vs. Jimmy Havoc in a No DQ match, Jon Cruz vs. 10, Colt Cabana vs. Shawn Dean, Jurassic Express vs. Mike Reed and Ryan Rembrandt, Kris Statlander vs. Dani Jordyn, Rey Fenix vs. Alan Angels, Britt Baker vs. Skyler Moore, Orange Cassidy vs. Jason Cade, plus Private Party vs. Lee Johnson and Musa.

Above is full video from this week's episode and our detailed recap can be found at this link. Below is Khan's full tweet: