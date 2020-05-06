As noted earlier today at this link, a local union group in Jacksonville, Florida revealed the COVID-19 safety measures that had been implemented by AEW at Daily's Place for tonight's AEW Dynamite tapings. The group started setting up for the tapings on Tuesday.

The group, IATSE 115 (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees), also noted that AEW provided all of the COVID-19 Rapid Tests for talents, stagehands, venue employees and other people to take before being allowed into Daily's Place.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter today and confirmed that he has tested negative for the coronavirus, as have all wrestlers and staff at Daily's Place.

Khan wrote, "#AEWDynamite is live tonight on TNT at 8pm ET/7CT! I've tested negative for COVID as have all wrestlers & staff here, we're taking best precautions possible & it'll be a great show with the debut of Matt Hardy teaming w/ Kenny Omega v. Jericho & Guevara, + @JonMoxley v. Kazarian!"

