FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been confirmed for next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

AEW just announced that the wrestlers formerly known as The Revival will be featured in a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone next Wednesday night during Dynamite.

You can click here to see our report on FTR's AEW debut from this week's Dynamite episode. Above is video from the show.

Stay tuned for more on FTR's AEW status and next week's Dynamite episode.