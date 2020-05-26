Triple H recently spoke with TMZ Sports and said WWE wants Ronda Rousey back in action when she's ready. Video from the interview can be seen above.

Triple H was asked if we're going to see Rousey back in WWE. He mentioned some of Rousey's recent comments about wrestling being "fake fights for fun" and the fan response to those remarks.

"I think Ronda's in a place in her personal life where she's figuring some things out," Triple H said. "But the thing with Ronda is, you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business, really, or is she attacking the business because she knows that's what lights up the fans that love the business, that are gonna wanna see you?

"Absolutely," Triple H agreed that Rousey's comments brought attention. "So, you'd have to ask her."

The interviewer asked Triple H if he wants Rousey back in WWE, if she wants to return. He praised Rousey and talked about how fast she picked the business up, comparing her to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

"You put your promoter hat on for a minute and you go, 'Hey, Ronda Rousey wants to come work for us.' Of course you want her, of course we do," Triple H answered. "I'll be honest with you, she's been one of the greatest performers for us, ever. I mean, she picked it up so incredibly quickly. When you look back at what Ronda did with us, the brief period of time she was with us, her first match was at WrestleMania. 70,000 plus people, in a tag match with Stephanie and myself, and Kurt, and just like... talk about pressure and everything else, and then she totally kills it.

"And then she gets into a place where she's doing this on a regular basis, and every week on live TV, and going out there and just stealing the show, a lot of times with a lot of other great performers. Don't get me wrong, but for her to be able to do... I've never seen anybody pick it up. I used to think Kurt Angle picked it up faster than anybody I'd ever seen in my life, and at that point in time I had. She picked it up faster and her instincts were just... you know, even when she was training for it she'd do something... you'd correct her, you'd go, 'Here's why...' She'd go, 'Oh, great. I got it.' And then she'd never do it the other way again. In the zone, one of the hardest working people."

Triple H then recalled a time when Rousey came down with a case of food poisoning, but still went hard during a training session and insisted they move forward with the session.

"There's a moment in time where we flew one time to Orlando train and we all flew after a show, and flew there that night," Triple H said. "And Ronda ate some sushi, and the next morning I hear her, like, oh my God, she's really sick [with] bad food poisoning. So I say, 'Well let's bag it, [end] training and go ahead and give you a call a little later.' No, no, she's coming, and she shows up. I mean, shes green and she gets in there, man, and she's just going, and going, and going, and I'm watching her turn green and greener, and she's going and going, and finally I had to say that's enough. She was angry at first. Like, 'No, no, no, I'm good. I'm good.' I'm like, 'Ronda, you're done. I'm not asking the question, you're done. Let's go, bag it, let's get outta here. You've done all you can do.'

"She's a thoroughbred. You gotta put a jockey and pull the reins or they'll run themselves to death, right? And that's what she is. Yeah, when she is ready, we still have a great relationship on everything, and when she is ready... absolutely."

Rousey has been away from WWE since the WrestleMania 35 main event in April 2019. She stated at the time that she wanted to take some time away to focus on expanding her family with husband Travis Browne. Rousey has been rumored for WWE returns over the past several months, but nothing has happened and nothing was ever confirmed. Stay tuned for updates.