Triple H spoke with TMZ Sports about how The Rock came up with his famous signature move: "The People's Elbow."

"There would be these tag man and six-man matches," Triple H began. "And we'd spend a lot of time in that match, me, [Steve] Austin, The Rock, and [Mick] Foley, too, trying to make Undertaker break character. Trying to do whatever we could make him to crack or laugh, and he just never did.

"Just the goofiest stuff ya can do, sometimes, depending on where we were, obviously. I believe the first time Rock did 'The People's Elbow' was in a match where we were trying to make Taker crack. It absolutely started that way and then everybody went with it."

As noted, Undertaker addressed the rumors of his dislike for cucumbers in an interview from earlier this week.

"I'm not scared of cucumbers. I just don't like cucumbers," Taker commented.

That topic was brought up with Triple H, and he noted for a Casket Match, the crew filled the coffin up with cucumbers as a rib for Taker.

"I don't remember where we were, but they filmed this — there was a Casket Match and they filled the casket up with cucumbers," Triple H recalled. "Just so that when the first time you knock Taker down, you go to roll him into the casket, the top opens up and he looks inside, it's all full of cucumbers. Just, lose his mind."

You can check out Triple H's full comments in the video above.

