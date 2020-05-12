This week began the #1 Contenders Tournament first-round matches to determine who will face Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World Championship. The first two matches were Madman Fulton vs. Hernandez and Trey vs. Rohit Raju.
Fulton and Hernandez's match opened the show. It was anybody's game, but Hernandez connected a big splash on Fulton and won the match.
The second match in the Tournament saw Trey take the win after Trey countered a front facelock cutter, and rolled Raju up in a small package pin.
Both Hernandez and Trey have advanced towards the semi-finals.
Next week, the remaining first-round matches will have Sami Callihan facing Michael Elgin, and Rhino taking on Ken Shamrock.
