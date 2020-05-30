Author of True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, Abraham Riesman announced he is writing Vince McMahon's biography — Ringmaster.

"I come bearing good news: I'm writing another book! This one's a biography of Vince McMahon, the emperor of professional wrestling. It's for @simonandschuster's @atriabooks imprint. Release date TBD, but I'd guess 2022. Many thanks to my amazing agent, @rossharris1, and my tremendous editor, @amardeol. Wish me luck!"

In Riesman's photo, a preview for the upcoming biography was given:

"Ringmaster, a biography of Vince McMahon, who went from a dyslexic boy growing up in a trailer park to the iconoclastic Chairman and CEO of the multi-billion dollar WWE empire, with new reporting and exclusive interviews from those witnessed, aided, and suffered from his ascent."

As noted, in January of 2019 a biopic (Pandemonium) on Vince McMahon was in the works with Bradley Cooper rumored to be playing Vince. There hasn't been an update since, but last word was a draft was sent to Vince and other WWE executives for feedback.

(h/t PWInsider)