WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and thanked the healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vince tweeted the promo for "The Real Heroes Project" and thanked the medical workers.

"To all the tireless and indomitable frontline medical workers, THANK YOU. #TheRealHeroes," Vince tweeted.

As noted earlier, WWE has partnered with 13 other professional sports leagues to honor healthcare workers as they fight COVID-19. You can click here for full details on the project, plus tributes from WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, John Cena, and WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.

Below is Vince's full tweet: