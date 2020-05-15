Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW seeing it's lowest viewership ever for Dynamite

* Backstage news on Mike Tyson's upcoming AEW appearance

* Why some at WWE are upset Sami Zayn was stripped of the Intercontinental title

* A big WWE storyline that has been nixed

* What is next for Asuka

* Rusev's comment about Lana on his live Twitch stream

Nick's interview with UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell. Featuring Liddell discussing:

* How he got cast in the upcoming film Cagefighter

* Recently taking in a WWE show with Shane McMahon

* Brock Lesnar potentially returning to UFC

* Ronda Rousey's WWE run

* Why Cain Velasquez's leap to WWE surprised him

* If he's ever done any pro wrestling training

Chuck Liddell stars in Cagefighter which will make it's international debut on Sunday May 16th via FITE.tv

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing which pro wrestlers you think of when you think of FUN

