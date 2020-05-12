Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement

* A packed edition of RAW

* Backstage news on WWE Money In The Bank filming

* Sting to AEW rumors

* The unfortunate way Lio Rush found out about his WWE release

* Karl Anderson expressing regret for signing with WWE

* Impact Wrestling's latest signings

Nick's interview with former WWE Superstar Heath Slater. Featuring Slater discussing:

* His release from WWE

* When his non-compete ends

* What he sees his next steps like

* His time in WWE devolpmental

* NXT's "reality show" first season

* The rise and fall of NEXUS

* Tagging with Rhyno

* Why a 3MB reunion didn't happen

* His delayed flight back from Saudi Arabia following WWE Crown Jewel

You can follow Heath on Twitter @HeathSlaterOMRB

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing your favorite Heath Slater matches and moments

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.