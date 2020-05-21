Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Britt Baker's apparent injury

* WWE embracing the term "wrestling" again

* Rusev and Zack Ryder's comments about their WWE release via text

* Questions surrounding the XFL's bankruptcy

* Undertaker's comments on his his alleged fear of cucumbers

* Female talents calling out CZW

The full audio from Cody Rhodes' AEW Double or Nothing media call

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.