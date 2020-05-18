Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* Drew Gulak no longer with WWE

* The latest on Rey Mysterio re-signing with WWE

* More on Vince McMahon re-signing The Undertaker

* Backstage news on Rachael Ellering's release

* WWE surveying fans about AEW tactics

* AEW reportedly turning a small profit in April

* Mark Henry vs Lio Rush

Nick's interview with recently released WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo. Featuring Purrazzo discussing:

* Her post-WWE plans

* How she found out about her release

* Creative frustrations with WWE

* Her decision to pull out of All In

* WWE's decision to do shows during the pandemic

* Working with Nia Jax in her final WWE match

