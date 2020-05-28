Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* FTR's AEW debut

* AEW's Chris Jericho - Mike Tyson pull-apart

* Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher's "pit fight"

* New NXT "Takeover: In Your House" matches

* Chelsea Green firing Robert Stone

* Becky Lynch's comments about her WWE future

* CM Punk saying his best moment is still "TBD"

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott Fishman chatting with ODB

The latest Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag taking at look at which AEW division you think is the best

