Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Double or Nothing breaking AEW PPV records

* AEW Dynamite and NXT seeing viewership bumps

* Zack Ryder teasing he'll accept Cody Rhodes' open challenge

* The latest on Matt Riddle's move to the main roster

* Kairi Sane reportedly taking a bad bump at RAW tapings

* Samoa Joe permanently joining the RAW announce team

Nick's interview with actor Paul Walter Hauser. Featuring Hauser discussing:

* FTR's AEW debut

* The greatness of Chris Jericho

* WWE's poor creative decision making

* AEW's use of their big men

* Brodie Lee's AEW future

* Fan criticisms' of AEW's women's division

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing how you would book Matt Riddle's first main roster program

