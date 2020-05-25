Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* The passing of Hana Kimura

* Brian Cage's AEW debut

* AEW Double or Nothing results

* AJ Styles traded to Smackdown

* Backstage news on a top WWE executive's exit

Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri's interview with WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair

