Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Mike Tyson to AEW

* Imperium winning the NXT Tag Team Championships

* WWE officials reportedly looking to move forward with SummerSlam with fans

* 205 Live resuming this week

* Rachael Ellering's WWE NXT release

* Ric Flair re-signing with WWE

* Enes Kanter claiming he has a WWE contract offer

Wrestling Inc. field correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with former WWE Superstar Kevin Fertig (aka Mordecai/Kevin Thorne)

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what you thought of last night's episodes of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

