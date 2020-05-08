Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

* The latest on WWE's edict about mentioning Roman Reigns on WWE TV

* Roman Reigns' comment that he's speaking with his actions

* AEW Dynamite besting WWE NXT in viewership

* Backstage news on Vince McMahon's influence on Otis storyline

* A&E announcing a new show hosted by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

* Nikki Bella on why Ronda Rousey's debut was a "slap in the face"

* Sami Callihan calling out Eric Young

Wrestling Inc. field correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing which Superstars you think will win the Money In The Bank briefcases

