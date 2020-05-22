Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Seth Rollins' response to Jim Cornette's comments about Becky Lynch's pregnancy

* WWE announcing that Sami Zayn is "injured"

* Ric Flair re-signing with WWE

* Bray Wyatt's new COVID-19 Fiend mask

* AEW seeing a viewership bump heading into Double or Nothing

* The AEW Double or Nothing card

Nick's interview with MLW's Richard Holliday

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing who you think of when you hear the term "American Strong Style"

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily by subscribing to the show on iTunes. Please leave a comment or rating when you visit our iTunes page!