Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Shad Gaspard's disappearance

* AEW's "mystery man"

* Controversy around Undertaker's "right wing shirts"

* Recent WWE trademark filings

* The latest WWE Smackdown mystery hacker clues

* WWE's response to Martha Hart's comments about Owen's passing

Nick's interview with Impact Wrestling star Rohit Raju. Featuring Raju discussing:

* His booking over the last year in Impact Wrestling

* Creative frustrations

* Transforming his physique

* Don Callis' recent criticism of him

* Trying to move up the card

* His recent Impact Wrestling #1 Contender Tournament opening round loss

Rohit Raju can be seen every Tuesday night, 8/7c, as part of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing how you would book Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

