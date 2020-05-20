Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The passing of Shad Gaspard

* RAW's viewership taking a dip

* The latest on WWE's "Brand-to-Brand Invitational"

* WWE's planned events beyond Summerslam

* California opening up for no crowd sporting events

* Ember Moon claiming she may have a "career ending injury"

* Darkside of The Ring's "The Final Days of Owen Hart"

Justin's interview with AEW star Matt Hardy

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing your favorite Shad Gaspard memories

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily by subscribing to the show on iTunes. Please leave a comment or rating when you visit our iTunes page!