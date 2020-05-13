Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc.'s Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* RAW viewership seeing a bump

* Backstage news on Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement

* A little known WWE rule that Vince McMahon enforces

* Sting reportedly no longer under contract to WWE

* Sami Zayn being stripped of the WWE Intercontinental Championship

* Lio Rush selling his ring gear

Nick's interview with Sycho Sid. Featuring Sid discussing:

* Working with Shawn Michaels and Jose Lothario

* The "Arn Anderson - scissors" incident

* His friendship with PCO

* WWE's Brawl For All

* Hulk Hogan's post-1992 Royal Rumble attitude

* His relationship with Vince McMahon

Sid's new podcast "Vicious Circle" drops every Sunday and is available on all major podcast platforms

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.