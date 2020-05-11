Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* The first installment of WWE's "Undertaker: The Last Ride" limited series

* WWE's "rat race" inspired Money In The Bank match

* The WWE Money In The Bank 2020 results

* WWE keeping an eye on NFL ticket sales

* SummerSlam possibly being relocated

* Stephanie McMahon selling about a million dollars of class A WWE stock

* Comedian Tom Segura's offensive comments about pro wrestling fans

* Alberto Del Rio's most recent arrest

* Ted DiBiase putting one of his homes on sale amidst Mississippi welfare fraud allegations

Nick's interview with two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian. Featuring Christian discussing:

* His involvement in the upcoming film Cagefighter

* How he recruited Jon Moxley to star in the film

* Chuck Liddel possibly leaping to pro wrestling

* Working with CM Punk on WWE Backstage

* Fans dwelling on WWE's dwindling viewership

* If he will wrestle again

* His leap from WWE to TNA

* Working with Paul Walter Hauser on the Edge & Christian Show

Christian produced and stars in the upcoming film "Cagefighter", also featuring current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell. "Cagefighter" will make it's world debut on May 16th via FITE.tv.

