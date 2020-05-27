Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE reportedly making plans to begin live touring again

* Backstage news on Vince McMahon using NXT talent as fans

* More on Matt Riddle's main roster call up

* Chris Jericho teasing a huge Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea announcement

* Adam Cole at Tony Khan's Memorial Day party

* Rusev praising AEW Double or Nothing

* Deonna Purrazzo heading to Impact Wrestling

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Joey G's interview with legendary film director Kevin Smith

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing who you would like to see Mike Tyson feud with in AEW

