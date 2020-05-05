Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE not featuring Roman Reigns in video packages

* WWE Smackdown seeing another viewership drop

* Becky Lynch returning to RAW

* AJ Styles threatening to throw Superstars off the roof of WWE HQ at Money In The Bank

* Lio Rush saying he may be done wrestling

* Backstage news on plans for Apollo Crews

Nick's interview with Rick Bassman. Featuring Bassman discussing:

* His Talking Tough podcast

* The current state of WWE

* Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck suing Vince McMahon

* Training John Cena

* Why John Cena seems to hate him



The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag debating whether or not Seth Rollins wears a women's jacket and if this is even a debate worth having

