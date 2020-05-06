Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc.'s Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE RAW viewership hitting an all-time low

* WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite promoting big cards for tonight

* Backstage news on NXT's Brendan Vink push

* Money In The Bank matches being live

* Scott Hall's Twitter account being deleted

* Nikki Bella opening up about traumatic childhood experiences

Nick's interview with MLW's Mance Warner. Featuring Mance discussing:

* Running MJF out of MLW

* Fans who compare him to other wrestlers

* His history with the ECW Arena

* Whether he would wrestle New Jack

* His recent "No Ropes, Barbed Wire Match" against Jimmy Havoc

Mance Warner can be seen every Saturday night as part of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports.

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at tonight's WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite cards

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.