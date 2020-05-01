Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

* WWE announcing the release of Curtis Axel

* Sami Zayn not performing due to coronavirus concerns

* Regular training coming to a stop at the WWE Performance Center

* Kevin Dunne selling $1.5 million dollars in class-A WWE stock

* Drew McIntryre's closing RAW segment hitting an all-time low viewership

* AEW beating NXT in viewership for the second week

Nick's interview with MLW's Dominic Garrini. Featuring Garrini discussing:

* His BJJ background

* Being trained by Johnny Gargano

* How he befriended "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

* Working with Lawlor in MLW

* How he's adjusted from the indies to being on TV each week

* WWE's 1998 Brawl For All

Garrini can be seen every Saturday night as part of MLW Fusion of BeIN Sports.

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing the top matches and moments from Curtis Axel's WWE career

