Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Backstage news on WWE's tiring filming schedule

* WWE using NXT talent as fans

* Tony Khan's AEW Memorial Day beach party

* WWE teasing Rey Mysterio's retirement

* Apollo Crews' WWE United States title win

* Matt Riddle reportedly getting called up to Smackdown

* Drew Gulak re-signing with WWE

* Flip Gordon's "million dollar" ROH deal

Nick's interview with Dark Side of The Ring composers Wade MacNeil and Andrew Gordon Macpherson. Featuring them discussing:

* How they got involved with the series

* How they settled on the tone of the show

* Which episodes they enjoyed scoring the most

* The original concept for the show

* A possible expanded Dark Side universe

Dark Side of the the Ring Original Vice Series Music by Wade MacNeil and Andrew Gordon Macpherson is now available for streaming on Spotify. You can also purchase a vinyl version by clicking HERE

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would add to Seth Rollins' WWE RAW stable/cult

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.