Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of tonight's WWE Backstage on FS1, featuring CM Punk returning to the panel. This year's MITB Ladder Match winner Otis, and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat are tonight's special guests. Live coverage begins at 11 pm ET.



- Renee Young, Booker T, Christian, and Booker T are on tonight's panel. Punk is facing away from the camera with his hoodie up, looking like the mysterious SmackDown hacker. There have been rumors he was the hacker, but we've seen his hands and they don't have any tattoos on them. Punk has "DRUG FREE" on his fingers.

- Before the show, a WrestleMania 3 Watch Party took place on FS1. The group talked about the impact of the PPV, Booker says Steamboat vs. Savage inspired him immensely, says he'd try to recreate it with his brother all the times. Punk says he remembers seeing the results of the show being reported on local news, made it feel like an even bigger deal. Booker says he urges young wrestlers to watch Steamboat vs. Savage.

- We see highlights from this past Sunday's Money in the Bank and RAW.

- Topic of Becky Lynch announcing she was pregnant on last night's RAW, vacating the title to Asuka is up next. Christian thought it was handle really well and felt she did a great job as champion. Renee asks where the division goes from here. Booker says he's happy for everyone, but will miss the cashing-in moment from Asuka. Punk says there's now a void in the women's division and someone needs to step up. Says he would have liked to have seen Asuka pop Becky in the face after getting the title, building her up as a super evil heel.