As noted over the weekend, via John Pollock of POST Wrestling, AJ Styles is scheduled to return to WWE TV during tonight's taped RAW from the WWE Performance Center. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for AJ, but it was noted that he's also expected to work the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view next weekend.

It's interesting that AJ is being brought back now, and that could have something to do with the RAW ratings. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast that WWE originally had plans to keep AJ out for a longer period of time following his Boneyard Match loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

There has been some speculation on AJ turning babyface because he no longer has Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, as they were released back on April 15, but that likely won't happen because there isn't much depth on the heel side, and RAW has a babyface champion in WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. There's also speculation on AJ being added to the Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday.

Tonight's RAW will feature a Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine the replacement for Apollo Crews, and it's believed that AJ will make his return in that match to set up the role at Money In the Bank.

Stay tuned for updates on AJ and Money In the Bank, and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.