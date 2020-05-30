- Above, WWE Stars answered the question: "If you could have another Superstar's theme music, which theme would you choose?" Becky Lynch went with AJ Styles' entrance music, Charlotte chose Paige, and Liv Morgan picked Bianca Belair's theme.

- WWE continues to make cuts due to COVID-19, this time in the form of executives and officials taking a reduction in pay. According to PWInsider, over the last 48 hours a number of individuals were informed of the change. WWE had already announced last month these changes were coming. No word on when their salaries would go back to normal.

- On last night's SmackDown, Sasha Banks wore an armband with "Hana" on it to pay tribute to Hana Kimura. The Stardom wrestler passed away last weekend at the age of 22 after committing suicide from being cyberbullied after an incident that aired on the Japanese reality TV show, Terrace House.