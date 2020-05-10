Bayley (c) vs. Tamina (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

Bayley pushing and taunting Tamina, saying she's not going to win a title by being nice. Tamina drops Bayley and continues to beat her up. Bayley ends up on the top rope, Tamina asks what her probably is and Bayley apologizes. Tamina backs away and lets Bayley get back into the ring. Tamina then hits a body slam and Bayley rolls out of the ring.



She trips up Tamina, drags her to the corner and whips her leg into the ring post and does it again. Bayley with a dropkick, sending Tamina's leg into the ring post. Sasha claps it up for Bayley as the champ goes back into the ring, cover, two. Bayley continues to target the leg, until Tamina lands a headbutt, splash in the corner, hip attack. Bayley then gets in a knee bar on the challenger, but she claws her way to the ropes.



Back and forth battle, Bayley rolls out of the ring again to take a breather. Bayley punches away and throws Tamina's head to the apron. Bayley gets a bottle of water, drinks a little, then throws some right in Tamina's face. An angry Tamina grabs Bayley, throws her into the rope and hits a big lariat. She then whips Bayley into the barricade. Tamina continues to work over Bayley, eventually launching Bayley over the announce table.



In the ring, Tamina heads to the top rope, tries for the splash, but saw Bayley was going to block her. Tamina with a superkick, samoan drop, cover, Banks climbs into the ring, but then backs away as Tamina sees her. Tamina then chases after Banks, Bayley runs in, Tamina tries for a samoan drop, but Bayley counters into a pin for the win.

Winner: Bayley via pinfall to retain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

