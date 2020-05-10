Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt (WWE Universal Championship)

"Firefly Fun House" Bray is out for this match. Bray is all smiles at first, he approaches and Braun shoves him back to the corner. "Somebody woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning," Wyatt says. Braun with a chop and then a shoulder tackle. "You are strong," Wyatt says while laying on the match. Wyatt with a punch and a kick, but gets dropped with a shoulder tackle.



Out on the floor, Wyatt sent into the ring post. Braun charges around the ring and looks to take out Wyatt, but he moves and Braun crashes into the announce table. Huskis Pig shows up at ringside for the distraction, Wyatt hits a DDT on the floor. He sends Braun into the ring, clothesline, cover, two. Wyatt with a senton. On the floor, Wyatt sends Braun into the steps. He's not bothered by his action, "You made me do it!" Wyatt does his corner taunt, Braun with a punch, but eats a kick. Wyatt on the second rope and hits a tornado DDT, and hits sister abigail, cover, two. Wyatt can't believe it.

Looks like @WWEBrayWyatt had a friend unexpectedly show up at ringside! ??@BraunStrowman looks to overcome the mind games and retain the #UniversalChampionship at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/1lm73wvhcY — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2020



Braun drops Bray with a chokeslam as Bray hesitates for a moment during his second sister abigail. Big clotheslines in the corner on Bray, he then sends Wyatt out of the ring. Braun charges around ring and sends Wyatt into the barricade. Wyatt sent into the ring, kicks Braun back out of the ring. Braun gets back up, but he has his black sheep mask on! Wyatt laughs and says "It's you!" Braun gets back into the ring, rips his shirt off as Wyatt says this time around things will be perfect. Braun drops to his knees and does Wyatt's taunt. Bray laughs away, but Braun stands up and accepts his hug. The puppets at ringside all cheer what's going on as they hug. Braun takes the mask off, then stomps on it. He hits a running powerslam, cover, 1-2-3.



Winner: Braun Strowman via pinfall to retain the WWE Universal Championship

This is from our full coverage of WWE Money in the Bank. You can click here to access our detailed play-by-play post.