Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Championship)



Rollins coming to the ring with some some music to fit his Messiah gimmick. Bit of a feeling out process early on with Seth getting the best of McIntyre. Drew then picks up the speed of things, blast Rollins out of the ring. He takes his time getting back in, giving Drew a chuckle as he circles around him. Drew with some big punches and chops. Rollins sent into the turnbuckle and then takes a big chop to the chest.



Rollins works his way back into the match with a dropkick to the knee, sends Drew out of the ring, then hits a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Rollins works Drew over with a single leg boston crab transitioning into other submissions to keep Drew in the middle of the ring, Drew finally grabs the bottom rope to break the hold. McIntyre out on the floor again, Rollins with a another suicide dive. Rollins with a high knee off the apron. "This is my destiny! It's not about you, Drew!" Rollins with another knee to the face.



Rollins jumps in the ring to break the count, then clears off the announce table. He leaps for a third knee strike to the face. Rollins goes for yet another suicide dive, gets caught and Drew hits a release overhead suplex, sending Rollins crashing over the table. Back in the ring, McIntyre hits another release suplex, and another! Rollins then takes a big boot to the face. McIntyre heads to the top rope and hits a forearm, kip up, looked for a claymore, but Rollins rolls out of the ring. Rollins with a kick to the face, springboard, nobody there, and Drew goes for a spinebuster into a jackknife pin for two.



Rollins hits an enziguri, kick to the face, pin, only a one-count. Rollins up top, frog splash, cover, two. Rollins gets a chair and brings it into the ring. Referee says to ditch the chair, he finally does so. Rollins tries for the stomp, nope, takes a headbutt. Drew goes up top, Rollins trips him up. McIntyre drops Rollins, goes up top again, Rollins goes up and hits a superplex into a falcon arrow, cover, two.



Future shock DDT by McIntyre, cover, two. Rollins put up on the top turnbuckle, McIntyre follows, gets crotched, Rollins throws a few punches, McIntyre falls to the tree of woe position, but he's able to reach up and hit a suplex, flipping Rollins down on his stomach! McIntyre counts it down for a claymore, but takes a superkick, Rollins hits a stomp! Cover, 1-2-no! Rollins looks for another stomp, nope, headbutt, superkick by Rollins, but McIntyre cracks him with a claymore kick, cover, and that will do it.

Winner: Drew McIntyre via pinfall to retain the WWE Championship

