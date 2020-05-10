Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro

Cesaro sent into the ropes, shoulder tackle, early cover, and it's barely a one-count. Hardy with a shoulder tackle of his own, hip toss, atomic drop, snapmare, and both head outside of the ring. Hardy runs and leaps off the steps, but is caught in midair and then dropped on the barricade. Cesaro shoves him over it and heads back into the ring as the ref starts his ten-count. Hardy makes it back in at nine.



Cesaro stomps away at his opponent, lands an elbow drop to the back of the neck, cover, two. Cesaro with some knees, gets sent into the corner, eats a forearm, and a kick that sends Cesaro out of the ring. Hardy with a dropkick, sending Cesaro back and Hardy follows. Hardy is then whipped hard into the apron. Back in the ring, Cesaro stays on Hardy, goes for another cover, two. European uppercuts by Cesaro, abdominal stretch locked in, but Hardy is eventually able to flips Cesaro out of it.



Cesaro with a flurry of punches, cover, and another two-count. Hardy fights his way back into the match. He looks for twist of fate, nope, lands a back elbow, heads to the top, but gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Cesaro heads up and looks for a gutwrench suplex, Hardy with a couple back elbows to send Cesaro back. Hardy with a whisper in the wind, landing hard on Cesaro's knee. Cesaro is up and throws more uppercuts, Hardy with a backslide pin, two. Hardy hits twist of fate, cover, Cesaro kicks out at two.



Hardy slams Cesaro the mat, heads to the top rope, Cesaro charges, hits an uppercut, climbs up and hits a gutwrench superplex, cover, two! Hardy ends up rolling out of the ring, Cesaro follows and clobbers Hardy. Cesaro selling his knee, Hardy ends up throwing Cesaro into the steps, doing more damage to the knee. Hardy leaps off the barricade and connects. Throws Cesaro into the ring, climbs to the top, hits the swanton bomb, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Jeff Hardy via Pinfall

