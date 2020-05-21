- The WWE NXT storyline with the masked mystery attackers continued on this week's show with Akira Tozawa being ambushed in the parking lot. The beatdown came after Tozawa's tournament loss to El Hijo del Fantasma. Fantasma and Tozawa were in the parking lot talking before Fantasma got in his car to leave. That's when the attackers drove up and beat Tozawa down, while Fantasma watched from his car. As seen in the video above, Fantasma got out to check on Tozawa as the masked men drove off.

These are the same men who previously abducted Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Fantasma has fought them off twice in the past few months. It will be interesting to see if WWE still has plans for Fantasma to be the leader of the group, which was the plan earlier this year. We noted back in April at this link that the storyline was supposed to be inspired by a left wing domestic terrorist group that was active in the 1970s.

- Last night's NXT main event between Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai ended with interference from NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, who was hit after coming down to watch the match at ringside. She ended the episode by standing over Ripley and Shirai with her title in the air. Ripley took to Twitter and warned Flair that they're only getting started with their war.

"@MsCharlotteWWE You're a bloody coward. #Wrestlemania36 you got lucky, but we all know that holding onto gold is your weakness. I solemnly hope that you are ready for a war, because we've only just begun. I will end you," Ripley warned.

Flair responded today and wrote, "Haven't you heard? I get the last word around here. [princess emoji]"

It's believed that NXT "Takeover: In Your House" on June 7 will feature Flair defending in a Triple Threat against Ripley and Shirai, but that has not been confirmed. You can see the full tweets from Flair and Ripley below:

- Karrion Kross took to Twitter to hype his match with Tommaso Ciampa at the NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event on June 7.

He wrote, "The term 'Home Invasion' comes to mind. I am coming in your house. #NXTTakeover Fall And Pray [hourglass emoji]"

Scarlett added, "It's gonna be a massacre. Talk about a date night... [purple face with horns emoji] [black heart emoji]"

This will be the Takeover debut for Kross and Scarlett. You can see their full tweets below: