- Above is the latest video from The Neidharts channel on YouTube, which features Natalya, Tyson Kidd, and Natalya's sister Jenni. This video also features Lana, and shows Natalya teaching her sister how to do a body slam.

- AJ Styles will join Corey Graves for an in-depth interview on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast this Thursday. Below is the full announcement on the episode:

AJ Styles on WWE After the Bell Fresh off news that he is officially returning to SmackDown, AJ Styles joins Corey Graves for an in-depth interview on this week's WWE After the Bell, available wherever you get your podcasts. The Phenomenal One has been making waves as of late, from his epic Boneyard Match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania to his participation in the blue brand's Intercontinental Championship Tournament and subsequent first-round win against Shinsuke Nakamura. On this week's WWE After the Bell, the two-time WWE Champion tells all about his recent career highlights, how he found his footing in WWE (with a little help from Mr. McMahon) and much more. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

- As noted earlier at this link, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Instagram and shared a photo of the structure being used for tonight's "Cage Fight" between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle on WWE NXT. Angle will be the special guest referee for the bout. WWE just tweeted more photos of the cage with a better look at the structure, which you can see below: