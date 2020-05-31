As reported earlier, CZW and GCW star Danny Havoc has passed away. The news was first announced by Game Changer Wrestling. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

WWE star Drew Gulak remembered Havoc tonight on Twitter in several tweets. The two were both in CZW.

I put an old Viking proverb on a card to a friend along with a present earlier this week hoping that it would cheer him up. I was not expecting to get the horrible news that I received earlier today that Grant Berkland, aka Daniel T. Havoc had passed away. — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) June 1, 2020

Danny moved across the country in 2004 to follow his dreams. He wanted to be a deathmatch wrestler like Jun Kasai and Hayabusa! That's when I met him. We'd been close friends ever since. — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) June 1, 2020

Not only did he get to follow his dream, but he lived them to the fullest and even went on to inspire others to do the same. In the same way that he looked up to his heroes he may have even surpassed them. — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) June 1, 2020

Beyond that, as a human, he wast fun-loving, intelligent, creative, innovative, brave, and caring. Just an honest to goodness great guy. He had such a fun, dry, wicked, dark sense of humor and an amazing skill for art. — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) June 1, 2020

We set up a page together to keep track of some of his drawings and artwork at the appropriately darkly titled *ahem* https://t.co/oK1UzSqVAu. I hope you get to see his talent and creativity. In his art. In his wrestling. In his interviews and promos. Even in his blog posts! — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) June 1, 2020

He put 100% of himself into everything he created. That's why on whatever platform he was on he shined. I could honestly go on and on, but I won't here. I want to spread some joy here because whenever I talk about my friend Danny Havoc, Grant, that's what it was. — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) June 1, 2020

Let none put faith in the first sown fruit

nor yet in his son too soon;

whim rules the child, and weather the field,

each is open to chance.

- Hávamál — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) June 1, 2020