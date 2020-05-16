WWE recently sent surveys to fans to find out what would make RAW and SmackDown enjoyable.



Ratings for RAW and SmackDown have been sliding in March and April, so WWE decided to reach out to fans directly to see what would entice them to watch. Fans on Twitter posted pictures of some of the questions WWE asked.



The most interesting question asked whether having superstars appear in the crowds would add to fans' enjoyment. AEW has been using wrestlers as fans since they moved to empty arena show. That dynamic has worked for AEW, and helped start a feud between Chris Jericho and "Pineapple Peat" Suge D.



WWE also asked if adding supernatural or fantastical elements would entertain fans.

You can screenshots from the survey below.

So #WWE sent surveys to some fans to know why people are not watching the shows. Interesting point they might have superstars as audience as #AEW does soon. pic.twitter.com/IA7mLlshaC — Marty Phillips (@MartyFrom12T) May 10, 2020