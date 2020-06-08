FTR and Young Bucks will face The Butcher, The Blade, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr. in an 8-man tag match at AEW Fyter Fest, which airs on July 1 and July 8 at 8 pm ET on TNT.

The Blade made the challenge after FTR defeated SCU on tonight's AEW Dynamite. FTR immediately accepted the match before being attacked by Pentagon and Fenix. Matt and Nick Jackson ran out to chase the duo away.

Pentagon Jr. made his long awaited return to AEW TV after being in Mexico due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the updated card:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager (AEW TNT Championship)

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

* MJF and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

* FTR and Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr.

