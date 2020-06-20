AEW has announced for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy Face Off.

The promotion tweeted, "BREAKING DYNAMITE NEWS This Wednesday on Dynamite, it's a @IAmJericho & @orangecassidy face off before they clash at #FyterFest.Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://AEWPlus.com for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT"

Jericho and Cassidy's match at Fyter Fest was announced earlier this week. The event takes place on July 1 and July 8 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Below is an updated card for Wednesday, June 24:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action

* Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy Face Off

* FTR vs. Natural Nightmares

* "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

* Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy