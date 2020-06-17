Chris Jericho will face Orange Cassidy at AEW Fyter Fest, which takes place on July 1 and July 8 at 8 pm ET on TNT.

Last week, Jericho brutally attacked Cassidy, beating him with a bag of blood oranges. On tonight's show, Jericho and Sammy Guevara took on Best Friends with the winners going to Fyter Fest to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega.

Near the end of the match, Guevara got tripped up by an AEW cameraman, which lead to him losing the match. Shortly after, Orange Cassidy revealed himself and attacked Jericho in the ring. The match between the two was made official as the show went off the air.

Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show!

Below is the updated card:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager (AEW TNT Championship)

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy