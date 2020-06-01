AEW has announced that Christi Jaynes vs. Kilynn King will air on Tuesday's edition of AEW Dark.

As noted over the weekend, AEW previously announced Clutch Adams vs. Shawn Spears for Dark. That match was removed after some of Adams' year-old controversial tweets resurfaced, which we noted at this link.

It looks like Jaynes vs. King is replacing Adams vs. Spears.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel. You can see this week's episode above, and the updated listing for this week's show below:

* Billy Gunn with Austin Gunn vs. John Skyler

* Christi Jaynes vs. Kilynn King

* Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon with Leva Bates vs. QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes with Brandi Rhodes

* The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Jon Cruz and Joe Alonzo

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy and EJ Lewis