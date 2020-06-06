AEW announced eight matches are scheduled for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 pm ET on its AEW YouTube channel. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be featured on the show as he goes up against Robert Anthony. Tony Khan noted this is a rematch that's "ten years in the making."

Below is the full lineup:

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Pineapple Pete and Anthony Catena

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Musa and Brady Pierce

* SCU vs. Low Rida and Fuego Del Sol

* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) vs. Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler (with Leva Bates)

* QT Marshall (with Dustin Rhodes, Allie, and Brandi Rhodes) vs. Zack Clayton

* Sonny Kiss vs. Christopher Daniels

* Dark Order's "5" vs. Lee Johnson

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Robert Anthony