AEW star and one half of FTR, Dax Harwood, took to his Twitter account to comment on a controversial post made by MLW star, Low Ki.

"I RESPECT your right to remain ignorant, be ruled by fear and not by logic or intelligence, wear a mask, 'social distance' that ultimately harms your health now and, in the future, provided I do not pay for your bad decisions," Low Ki posts. "I RESPECT my own health enough to expose my immune system to the world by shaking hands and embracing people as we have for thousands of years to build our immune systems to fight against disease now and in the future.

"You have ZERO right to tell me that I must wear a mask, take a vaccine, or 'social distance' from others who also choose not to do these things. Life is about choices and in the information age, ignorance is a choice. I choose not to be ignorant," he finished.

Dax responded with his own opinion on the subject, noting how he's focusing more on the people around him staying healthy rather than how the mask affects him.

"I choose to wear a mask because it POSSIBLY will make my 6 y/o daughter's life a little safer," Dax wrote. "Am I right? Who knows, but if wearing a dumb mask over my face will help my daughter or anyone else in the world, I'll take the chance. & if it's wrong, I wore a f--king mask. Oh well."

Dax and his partner, Cash Wheeler, will be featured on week two of AEW's upcoming Fyter Fest event. They will be teaming with The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) to go against The Butcher and The Blade, and The Lucha Brothers (Pentagón Jr. and Rey Fénix) in an eight-man tag team match.

You can see the full tweets from Dax Harwood and Low Ki below: