AJ Styles was officially traded to SmackDown last month reportedly due to issues that he had with former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman.

Rovert on Twitter, who has broken stories in the past, first noted on Saturday that AJ Styles was not happy on RAW and did not get along with Heyman.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated on the F4W message boards that Styles "was furious" over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson being released in April. Styles reportedly blamed Heyman for their releases, even though Vince McMahon was the person who made the call. Meltzer noted that Styles probably felt that Heyman could have fought McMahon over that decision.

Heyman was removed as the head of creative for Monday Night RAW this past Thursday. Heyman still has a WWE performer's contract.

Gallows and Anderson will become free agents on July 15th. They are reportedly interested in working for New Japan Pro Wrestling, as well as for a promotion in the U.S. According to The Observer, Impact is in play to sign Gallows and Anderson.

Anderson also tweeted the video below earlier this week promoting TalknShopaMania, which will debut on August 1st. They have reached out to wrestlers and others in the entertainment industry to be a part of the show. Filming is slated for late June or early July.