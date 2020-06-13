Angel Garza recently sat down for an interview with ViBe & Wrestling where he talked about his time in WWE so far, including the opportunities he's had, like winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

"It is as I expected or even better," Garza admits. "The end of 2019 and the beginning of this year for me, it has been surprise, after surprise, after surprise. That is a motivation, but at the same time, a lot of commitment to me, as I know I have a huge company behind me. They trust me. I think I shouldn't lower my guard at this moment because if I settle, I would lose those opportunities.

"Everything started with the Breakout Tournament, that unfortunately was not achieved, but then came the Cruiserweight Championship, my first NXT TakeOver that was Worlds Collide, and I got called to the main roster, and finally I am in the RAW banner on the website. It's like, 'Let me stop for a while and enjoy the moment.' I am proud because we bring the flag of Latinos well high, and we are showing that we're not playing anymore."

Later in the interview, Garza named Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio has two of his favorite names that he's worked with, so far. He credited his work with Lio Rush in helping push him the most, however.

"Regarding the weight of my opponent, the favorite, it has been between Kevin Owens and when I 'retired', Rey Mysterio for some months," Garza said. "But if we are talking about pure wrestling, I think the match that put my career on the map was the one against Lio Rush, when we left our souls in the ring for more than 15 to 20 minutes, and the people were at the edge of their seats. I think those shows for me were pure adrenaline running through my veins. That was something really impressive, believe me. There are few words to describe that, but those encounters have been my favorites. Not just in WWE, but in my entire career."

Though debuting on RAW only a few months back, Garza plays a part in a big storyline with Mysterio and Mysterio's son, Dominic. Garza recognizes the storyline has potential to become "one of the greatest stories [Rey has] ever had, in WWE."

"There is a reason why we are the number one company, worldwide," Garza stated. "I think it is a story where families are being involved, where they are already really talking about the retirement of a legend like Rey. Where also new young talent has been presented, and he is involving his own son. I think it has all the factors to become one of the greatest stories he's ever had in WWE, and I think that there are no better words to describe it."

