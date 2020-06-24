As previously reported, multiple people in WWE have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, including in-ring talent.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, at least three people who had been at the Performance Center tested positive this week.

WWE is taping television this Friday and Saturday for the next two weeks of RAW and SmackDown. Dave Meltzer is reporting at F4WOnline that the positive test results does affect at least one person scheduled for the tapings, if not more. It was noted that the tapings are not cancelled at this point.

Meltzer stated that one talent said that COVID-19 testing will now take place at every taping, and they will reportedly be tested twice this week. The talent are also reportedly expected to isolate and stay in their rooms and homes for now.

A WWE developmental talent tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, which caused the company to cancel a day of tapings and hold a round of COVID-19 testing instead. Up until that point, WWE had been conducting temperature checks for talent and staff along with having them fill out a questionnaire, however they were not testing for COVID-19.

Wrestling Inc. has reached out to WWE regarding the positive cases and will provide updates should we receive any.