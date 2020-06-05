As noted earlier this week, via PWInsider, MVP was reportedly recently transitioned from the role of a Producer to a full-time wrestler, and is not currently working behind-the-scenes as a Producer.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided some clarity on the MVP situation this week. The former WWE United States Champion was brought back earlier this year for the Royal Rumble Match, then to put over Rey Mysterio on the post-Rumble RAW, and then to receive a tryout for the Producer role. He also did some announcing on WWE Main Event, while working as a Producer. RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman wanted MVP to work as Bobby Lashley's mouthpiece for a WWE Title run, but there's been no word on if his current feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will end with a title change as Drew's reign is expected to go for some time. Lashley's first title shot from McIntyre will come at WWE Backlash on June 14.

Because of MVP's late hiring, like they did with many of the other most-recent hires, he was furloughed as a Producer in mid-April when WWE made company-wide cuts due to COVID-19, as they didn't need so many Producers while they're barely running shows amid the pandemic. By that time MVP was already in the storyline with Lashley, so now he's just working as a talent and not a Producer.

While MVP is now working as a talent only, it's possible that he returns to the Producer role once economics change, according to the Observer. Word since the April releases has been that some of the Producers will be brought back once WWE starts to resume somewhat normal operations.

MVP lost to McIntyre in the main event of the June 1 RAW episode.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

